Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1848 So JM (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1848
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1848 with mark So JM. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1771 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
