Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1848 So JM (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1848 So JM - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1848 So JM - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1848
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1848 with mark So JM. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5681 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 176. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1848 So JM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 176 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1848 So JM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

