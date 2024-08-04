Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1848 So JM (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1848
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1848 with mark So JM. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5681 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 176. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search