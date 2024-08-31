Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1845

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ
8 Escudos 1845 So IJ
Average price 5400 $
Sales
1 15
Obverse 2 Escudos 1845 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1845 So IJ
2 Escudos 1845 So IJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1845 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1845 So IJ
1 Escudo 1845 So IJ
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 2
