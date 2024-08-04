Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1845 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1845
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1845 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2085 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Cayón - July 16, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date July 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1845 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

