8 Escudos 1845 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1845 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9)