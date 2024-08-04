Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1845 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1845 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2085 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
