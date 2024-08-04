Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1845 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1845 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search