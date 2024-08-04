Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1845 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1845 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1845 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1845
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1845 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
Chile 1 Escudo 1845 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1845 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

