1 Escudo 1845 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1845 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

