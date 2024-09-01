Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1830

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1830 So I
Reverse 8 Escudos 1830 So I
8 Escudos 1830 So I
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1830 So I
Reverse 1 Escudo 1830 So I
1 Escudo 1830 So I
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 1
