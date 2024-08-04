Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1830 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,068
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1830
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
