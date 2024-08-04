Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1830 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,328
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1830
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1830 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Schulman (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
