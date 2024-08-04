Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1830 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1830 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1830 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,328

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1830
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1830 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1830 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

