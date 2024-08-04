1 Escudo 1830 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1830 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1)