Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1828

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1828 So I
Reverse 8 Escudos 1828 So I
8 Escudos 1828 So I
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1828 So I
Reverse 1 Escudo 1828 So I
1 Escudo 1828 So I
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search