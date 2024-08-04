Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1828 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,488
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1828
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1828 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Schulman (1)
