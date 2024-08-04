Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1828 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1828 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1828 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,488

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1828
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1828 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1828 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

