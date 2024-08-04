Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1828 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1828 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1828 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,250

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1828
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1828 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1828 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2103 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1828 So I at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1828 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search