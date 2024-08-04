8 Escudos 1828 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1828 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)