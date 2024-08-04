Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1828 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,250
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1828
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1828 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Schulman (1)
