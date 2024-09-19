Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1823

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1823 So FI
Reverse 8 Escudos 1823 So FI
8 Escudos 1823 So FI
Average price 2000 $
Sales
1 18

Pattern coins

Obverse 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824)
Reverse 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824)
8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) Copper. Brass
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 14
