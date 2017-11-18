Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos ND (1818-1824). Copper. Brass (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Copper. Brass

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year ND (1818-1824)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) . Copper. Brass. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 290 USD
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
