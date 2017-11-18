8 Escudos ND (1818-1824). Copper. Brass (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) . Copper. Brass. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) RD (1) RB (1) BN (4) Service NGC (8)