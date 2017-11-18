Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos ND (1818-1824). Copper. Brass (Chile, Republic)
Variety: Copper. Brass
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year ND (1818-1824)
- Purpose Pattern
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 290 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
