Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1823 So FI (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1823 So FI - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1823 So FI - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 19,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1823
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1823 with mark So FI. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Spink - September 25, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1823 So FI at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1823 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search