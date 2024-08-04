Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1823 So FI (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 19,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1823
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1823 with mark So FI. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
