Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1820

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 So FD
Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 So FD
8 Escudos 1820 So FD
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 20

Pattern coins

Obverse 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824)
Reverse 8 Escudos ND (1818-1824)
8 Escudos ND (1818-1824) Copper. Brass
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 14
