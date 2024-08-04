Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1820 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 35,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1820 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1820 So FD at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

