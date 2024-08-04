8 Escudos 1820 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1820 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (8) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (10) PCGS (3)