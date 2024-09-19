Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1801

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ
8 Escudos 1801 So AJ
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 122
Obverse 4 Escudos 1801 So AJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1801 So AJ
4 Escudos 1801 So AJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ
2 Escudos 1801 So AJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 So AJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 So AJ
1 Escudo 1801 So AJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
