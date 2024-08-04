Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1801 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 680
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1801 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5546 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2879 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2007 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
