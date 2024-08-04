Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1801 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 680

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1801 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5546 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2879 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2007 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1801 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search