2 Escudos 1801 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1801 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5546 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)