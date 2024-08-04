Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1801 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1801 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Cayón (13)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (24)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (7)
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search