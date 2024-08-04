Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1801 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1801 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (7)
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1801 So AJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1801 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search