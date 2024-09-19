Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1794

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 So DA
8 Escudos 1794 So DA
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 4 Escudos 1794 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1794 So DA
4 Escudos 1794 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1794 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1794 So DA
2 Escudos 1794 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1794 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1794 So DA
1 Escudo 1794 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
