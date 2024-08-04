Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1794 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,832

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

