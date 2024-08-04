8 Escudos 1794 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1794 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5562 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,150. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (9) XF (16) VF (45) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (30)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (10)

Grün (1)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (6)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)