Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1794 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1794 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5562 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,150. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Spink - January 29, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1794 So DA at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1794 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
