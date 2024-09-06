Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1793

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 So DA
8 Escudos 1793 So DA
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 4 Escudos 1793 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1793 So DA
4 Escudos 1793 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 So DA
2 Escudos 1793 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 So DA
1 Escudo 1793 So DA
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
