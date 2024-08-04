Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1793 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1793 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5535 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Chile 1 Escudo 1793 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1793 So DA at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 181 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1793 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

