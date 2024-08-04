Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1793 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1793 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5535 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 181 EUR
