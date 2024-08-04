Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1793 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1793 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,088. Bidding took place November 2, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search