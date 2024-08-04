Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1793 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1793 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,088. Bidding took place November 2, 2018.

Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1793 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

