8 Escudos 1793 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1793 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,088. Bidding took place November 2, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (18) VF (37) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) DETAILS (2) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

