Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1780

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 So DA
8 Escudos 1780 So DA
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 So DA
4 Escudos 1780 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 So DA
1 Escudo 1780 So DA
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 7
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
