Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1780 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,080
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1780 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,050. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3268 $
Price in auction currency 3050 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search