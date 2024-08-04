Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1780 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,080

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1780 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,050. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3268 $
Price in auction currency 3050 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1780 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

