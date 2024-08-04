Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1780 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1780 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,450. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3724 $
Price in auction currency 3450 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1780 So DA at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1780 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search