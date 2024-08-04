Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1780 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1780 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,450. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3724 $
Price in auction currency 3450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search