Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1779

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 So DA
8 Escudos 1779 So DA
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 So DA
4 Escudos 1779 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 So DA
1 Escudo 1779 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 1
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
