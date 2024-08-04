Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1779 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1779 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2035 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search