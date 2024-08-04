Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1779 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1779 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2035 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Cayón - February 23, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date February 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Chile 8 Escudos 1779 So DA at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
