Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1779 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,324

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1779 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4252 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Chile 1 Escudo 1779 So DA at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Chile 1 Escudo 1779 So DA at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

