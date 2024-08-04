1 Escudo 1779 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1779 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4252 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

