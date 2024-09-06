Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1778

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 So DA
8 Escudos 1778 So DA
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 So DA
1 Escudo 1778 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Year
