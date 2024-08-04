Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1778 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1778 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (11)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1941 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search