Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1778 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1778 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1941 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Bertolami - September 20, 2017
Seller Bertolami
Date September 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1778 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

