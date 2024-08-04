Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1778 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,508

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
