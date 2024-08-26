Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1777

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 So DA
8 Escudos 1777 So DA
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 So DA
4 Escudos 1777 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 So DA
2 Escudos 1777 So DA
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 So DA
1 Escudo 1777 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
