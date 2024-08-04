Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1777 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1777 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,725. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numphil (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1402 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
