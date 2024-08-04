8 Escudos 1777 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1777 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,725. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (12) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (4)