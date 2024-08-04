Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1777 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1777 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,725. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1402 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Numphil - December 19, 2014
Seller Numphil
Date December 19, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

