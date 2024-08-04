Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1777 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1777 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,613. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Chile 2 Escudos 1777 So DA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

