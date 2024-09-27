Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1774

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 So DA
8 Escudos 1774 So DA
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 So DA
2 Escudos 1774 So DA
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 So DA
1 Escudo 1774 So DA
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search