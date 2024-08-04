Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1774 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1774 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62239 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1783 $
Price in auction currency 1640 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search