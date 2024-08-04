Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1774 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1774 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62239 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 10, 2024.

Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1783 $
Price in auction currency 1640 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

