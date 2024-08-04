Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1774 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,026

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1774 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,950. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Chile 2 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3161 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1774 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

