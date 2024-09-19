Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1773

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 So DA
8 Escudos 1773 So DA
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 So DA
4 Escudos 1773 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 So DA
2 Escudos 1773 So DA
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 So DA
1 Escudo 1773 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
