Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1773 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1773 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place May 11, 2022.

Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2030 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

