Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1773 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 850

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1773 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Chile 2 Escudos 1773 So DA at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1773 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search