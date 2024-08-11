Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1767

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 So J
8 Escudos 1767 So J
Average price 2300 $
Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 So A
Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 So A
8 Escudos 1767 So A "А" inverted
Average price 5500 $
