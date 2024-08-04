Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1767 So A. "А" inverted (Chile, Charles III)
Variety: "А" inverted
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1767 with mark So A. "А" inverted. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- HERVERA (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4631 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3798 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
