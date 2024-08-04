Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1767 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1767 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1767 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1775 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1767 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2492 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1767 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

