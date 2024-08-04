Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1767 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1767 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1775 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2492 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
