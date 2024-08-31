Catalog
Home
Chile
Chile
1766
Chile
Period:
1746-2021
1746-2021
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1817
Republic
1818-2021
Home
Catalog
Chile
1766
Coins of Chile 1766
Gold coins
All
Gold
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1766 So J
Average price
2600 $
Sales
0
29
1 Escudo 1766 So V
Average price
5500 $
Sales
0
2
Best offers
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
