Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1766

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 So J
8 Escudos 1766 So J
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1 Escudo 1766 So V
Reverse 1 Escudo 1766 So V
1 Escudo 1766 So V
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search