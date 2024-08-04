8 Escudos 1766 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1766 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1343 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

