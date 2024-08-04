Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1766 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1766 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1343 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3536 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
