Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1766 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1766 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1343 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3536 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1766 So J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price

