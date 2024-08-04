1 Escudo 1766 So V (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1766 with mark So V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)