Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1764

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 So J
8 Escudos 1764 So J
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 4 Escudos 1764 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1764 So J
4 Escudos 1764 So J
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1764 J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1764 J
2 Escudos 1764 J
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1764 So J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1764 So J
1 Escudo 1764 So J
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search